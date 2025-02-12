BEVERLY HILLS—On February at approximately 8:05 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, Los Angeles County beaches, Beverly Hills, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Malibu Bowl, the Malibu Coast, Malibu Lake, Santa Monica, The Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, Woodland Hills, and the majority of our coverage area from the morning of Thursday, February 13th until late that night.





NWS warns that flash flooding is “very dangerous,” and the excessive rainfall has the potential to cause debris flows in and near burn scars in both Los Angeles and Ventura Counties with the greatest risk being in the Eaton, Palisades, Franklin, and Bridge areas.



This information along with a complete listing of affected areas may also be found on the City of Beverly Hills webpage.



The following warning is given multiple times on the NWS website.



“Impacts —Heavy rain over the burn scars could trigger life-threatening and damaging flooding and debris flows.” NWS advises to, “Plan now so you know what to do in an emergency.”





Flash flooding is predicted to move inland in Los Angeles County including downtown LA.

In addition, there is a High Wind Advisory for the San Francisco Bay shoreline.



New reports indicate there is a flood watch in effect for Orange County, inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys, The Inland Empire, and the San Francisco Bay Shoreline.





