MALIBU—On Monday, February 13, the city of Malibu announced that the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch in and around the Franklin and Palisades Fires burn areas in Malibu. The flood watch is in effect starting Thursday afternoon through the late night.

The NWS warns that heavy rain over the burn scars could trigger life-threatening and damaging flooding and debris flows. Moderate to heavy rain is forecasted Wednesday through Friday. The public is advised to stay alert, be prepared and take precautions.

To stay informed, sign up for updates at https://bit.ly/3Eu0ewn and tune in to KBUU Radio at 99.1 FM or visit https://bit.ly/40amrqk. For weather information, visit https://bit.ly/3WdJqjb.