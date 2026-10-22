MALIBU—A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Topanga areas. The watch took effect at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2t, and stays in effect until 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.

The flood watch was issued in anticipation of the El Niño storm currently surging through Southern California. Malibu is still recovering from damage from previous storms. Malibu is expected to receive up to 1.5 inches of rain, and up to 3 inches, falling in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Recently, erosion undermined a stretch of Westward Beach Road near Parkview Avenue, exposing a water main. As a result, Los Angeles County crews have placed boulders in front of the holes to protect the road from increasing erosion as the storm approaches.

A beach hazard statement has been issued in Malibu. City officials warn residents, forecasting three to six-foot surf and dangerous rip currents. Sandbags are available at all LA County Fire Stations. Other locations include Camp 13, 1252 Encinal Canyon Rd – sand and bags; Fire Station 70, 3970 Carbon Canyon Rd at PCH – sand and bags; Zuma Beach Main Entrance – sand and bags; Malibu Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Dr (off Morning View Dr near PCH) – filled sandbags