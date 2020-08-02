LOS FELIZ — Floral Art By Mia, a local flower shop in Los Feliz, was the victim of burglary twice in one month, with the most recent incident occurring on Thursday, July, 30, where the suspect stole cash after breaking into the business overnight.

“When I got the call, I cannot believe it,” said the owner of the business Mia Choi in an interview with KTLA. “People spread salt on my wound before it healed.”

It is the second burglary that the shop has experienced during July despite recent economic struggles in place of the coronavirus pandemic. Three weeks ago, a camera recorded on video a male suspect is seen breaking the glass into the store and stealing laptops from the business.

Choi, who has owned and operated the flower stand for several years before recently opening an indoor portion of the business in April, says that police told her many other nearby businesses in the area have also been the victims of robberies as of late. Reports suggest that several businesses had boarded up operations on Thursday in regards to the crimes occurring as of late.