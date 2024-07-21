JUPITER, FLORIDA—On Friday, July 19, officers from the Jupiter Police Department arrested, Michael Martin Wiseman, 68, for death threats he posted on his Facebook and X social media pages threatening former President Donald J. Trump, and Senator J.D. Vance, who are the Republican nominees in the 2024 General election.



Now that Trump and Vance have accepted their nominations at the Republican National Convention, Trump-Vance is now on the Republican ticket.



The threats Michael Wiseman made are still being reposted on Facebook and X.



On July 19, Wiseman posted the following messages.



“Facebook is about to give me a lifetime ban.



“I am advocating that Trump and Vance’s daughters get raped, THEN tell me they won’t fly them out of the USA to get an abortion.”



And in a separate message also dated July 19th.



“Trump and Vance should be murdered before turning us into West Russia. No time like the present.



A post from July 18th appears to reference the failed assassination attempt of former President Trump.



“Some people need to be better shots if they know they are going to kill a monster.”



There are more posts. The selfie he took of himself has a blue and yellow swoosh resembling the flag of Ukraine. The photo of former President Trump depicts Trump’s face with the crosshairs on as seen when looking through the scope of a gun. The American flag is the backdrop behind the photo.



A brief search indicates that Michael Wiseman is a 68-year-old man who was living in North Palm Beach Heights in Jupiter, Florida at one time.



According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department Booking Blotter, Palm Beach Police Department officers booked Wiseman into the main detention center at 6:42 p.m. on July 19th on charges of, “INTIMIDATION – WRITTEN/ELEC THREAT TO KILL BODILY HARM ANOTHR.”