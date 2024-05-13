HOLLYWOOD—Hope everyone had a great Mother’s Day weekend! It was a day to recognize the sacrifices mothers make, as well as the unconditional love they provide, and most importantly it’s the role they play in shaping both our lives and society. It was a day that serves as a reminder to appreciate and honor mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers and all maternal figures who have impacted our lives.

Millions of American families honor their mothers every year with cards, flowers, special meals and other gifts on the second Sunday in May thanks to the work of Anna Jarvis, the founder of this country’s Mother’s Day.

Celebrities took to social media on Mother’s Day to celebrate with either touching tributes to their children, wives, moms and the women in their lives. Lea Michele, who showcased her baby bump at the Met Gala last week, celebrated the day by announcing she is expecting a girl for baby number two. Accompanying a photo of her holding her baby and a bouquet of flowers, the “Glee” star wrote, “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama… and carrying my daughter.”

Justin Timberlake honored wife Jessica Biel with a video of her hanging out with their children, Silas and Phineas, and a glam mom. “You do it All. We love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day,” Timberlake wrote. Shakira featured a sweet photo of her playing in a min-band with her sons, Milan and Sasha. “Today I want to celebrate all the women who give and nurture life, because we all, with or without children, know how to care for and fight for those who depend on us,” she wrote, adding Milan and Sasha, the two suns of my life, thank you for lighting it up and completing me.”

Tori Spelling shared a series of photos of her as a child with her mom, Candy Spelling, and thanked her for some important life lessons. Mandy Moore thanked all the mothers in her life and celebrated “the most exhausting and exhilarating job” with a series of photos of her sons, Gus and Oz. Kris Jenner also took to social media with a throwback black and white photo with all her six children, to celebrate the day.

Mother’s Day was the day of the BAFTA TV Awards as well, held on May 12, 2024, while the ceremony is now over and we know all the winners and losers, hate to say that, but it’s true. While one of the highlights was rumored to reunite the five remaining “Friends” would get together at the Emmy Awards to pay tribute to their co-star Matthew Perry. That never materialized. The actor, who died aged 54 last year-was remembered during the ceremony.

Some of his memorable scenes from “Friends” were played on the screen to the audience. A mixed reaction to the hosts, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, who not only presented the awards ceremony but also scooped a win of their own for their show Rob and Romesh VS. A number of stars used the red carpet as an opportunity to make political statements. Khalid Abdalla, who starred as Princess Diana’s late boyfriend Dodi Fayed in “The Crown,” also wore a red pin. On the red carpet, the 43-year-old actor held up his hand on which he has written, “Stop arming Israel.”

In his other hand, he carried 14,000 red sequins, which represented children who have been killed in Gaza, he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

From London to LA, the aughts indie nostalgia shows no signs of stopping, so it’s no surprise that Just Like Heaven- a music fest that’s featured basically every beloved 2000s indie band-is coming back for its fourth edition. The fest will take over the golf course next to the Rose Bowl on May 18 with a lineup that’s pulled straight from your old iPod: The Postal Service, Phoenix, Death Cab for Cutie and the War on Drugs top this year’s lineup, with additional sets from Mike Snow, Gossip, Passion Pit, Tegan and Sara, Washed Out, Always and more.

Feeling a little Elizabethean? The Renaissance Pleasure Faire runs until May 19. Good mistresses and masters, prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the return of the oldest Ren Faire in the country. A spectacle that cov’reth 20 Irwindale acres with Elizabethan libations and amusement fully armored joust tournaments and tea parties with the Queen along with beguiling stage acts, rides, games, delicious edibles and ales abound. The festivities will transpire each weekend at the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area. The event began last month and ends May 19 at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

Rose’s Scoop: Justin Timberlake will be at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on May 17 and May 18. He mixes Sinatra’s swagger and charisma and will make magic on stage.