HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a Follow Home Robbery.

On December 1, at around 6 p.m., two victims were followed to an apartment building in the 1600 block of Formosa Avenue. As they were approaching an apartment door, four suspects armed with handguns surrounded them and demanded their property. The suspects ran away with the victims’ property.

Two expensive watches were taken from the victims. The four suspects were described as Black males in their early 20s.

Surveillance footage captured the robbery as it transpired. This case is being investigated by the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide Division. The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with details regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Argota and Detective Bonilla at (213) 486-6840 or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may go to www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tip.”