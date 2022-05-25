LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) Follow Home Task Force arrested two suspects responsible for the robbery of a woman in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles on May 12.

The LAPD reported at 12:50 p.m., a 42-year-old woman and her two young daughters just returned home from the post office, when a man robbed her. A black BMW 535i vehicle stopped in the middle of the street next to the victim. The male suspect exited the passenger door and approached the victim. He demanded her watch, pointed a gun at her and her two children and threatened to kill them if she refused. The victim complied and the suspect returned to a black BMW and was driven away by a female suspect.

Detectives were able to determine the male suspect was inside the post office at the same time as the victim and her children. Video showed him to be paying close attention to the victim. It was determined the suspects followed the victim from the post office to her home.

Detectives were able to identify Ashton Dwight Carter, 38, of Los Angeles. His girlfriend, Teresa Whitaker, 22, of Los Angeles, was determined to be the driver of the vehicle during the robbery.

On May 17, detectives located the suspects and arrested them as search warrants were conducted at Carter’s home, the BMW 535i, and one additional BMW and one Mercedes vehicle owned by the pair.

Detectives recovered a semi-automatic handgun, jewelry, and over $56,000 in cash at the suspect’s home. The victim’s watch has not been located.

On May 19, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office charged Carter with one count of 211 PC- Robbery, three counts of 245(a)(2) PC- Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count 422(a) PC- Criminal Threats, and one count of 29800(a)(1)- Felon in Possession of Firearm. At the time of the robbery, Carter was out on for a prior felony arrest. Whitaker was charged with one count of 211 PC- Robbery.

Detectives believe the pair has been involved in similar incidents, both reported and unreported, and are asking victims to contact the LAPD.

Anyone with details about this incident, additional incidents involving these suspects, or for more information, is asked to call the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide. Anyone with information or video regarding these incidents is urged to contact Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or send an email to RHDtipline@lapd.online.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6Gz3P9_KGE&feature=emb_title