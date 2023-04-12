DANA POINT— The Foo Fighters will close out Ohana festival in Doheny State Park on October 1.

The Killers will be the curtain closer on opening night, Friday, September 29. Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder will headline night 2 on Saturday, September 30.

The Foo Fighters are an American rock band formed in Seattle in 1994 by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. According to Planetradio.co.uk, Foo Fighters was the term used for UFOs by the US military in the 1940s. Grohl continued the UFO theme by calling his record label Roswell Records. Sony Music states they have sold 32,000,000 albums worldwide.

The Killers are a rock band who formed in 2001. They released the song “Mr. Brightside” in 2004. The same year saw them release the song “Somebody Told me.” Their song “All These Things That I’ve Done” was featured in a Nike Commercial in 2008.

The Ohana festival was first held in 2015. It was created by Pearl Jam’s leading member Eddie Vedder. According to visitdanapoint.com “The festival not only showcases amazing music, but also advocates the importance of the ocean and beach preservation through a “collection of panels highlighting oceans, activism, environmental justice, art, community, and indigenous voices.”

Presale tickets are available from April 13 using this link Ohana Festival – Sign Up (attn.tv)

One day tickets cost $169 and three day tickets are $479