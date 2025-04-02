WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, April 7, the city of West Hollywood is inviting the community to attend Food Day in WeHo on from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

Food Day in WeHo, produced by the Plant Based Treaty initiative, will involve a full day of networking, expert panels, and plant-based meals focused on how food can drive climate action. The event is free to attend, registration is requested via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/food-day-la-climate-week-tickets-1257379268239.

According to a news release from the city’s website, the Plant Based Treaty is a global initiative encouraging individuals, businesses, and cities to support plant-based diets and to understand how the current food system is exacerbating climate change. It promotes a shift to more healthy, sustainable plant-based diets to actively reverse damage done to ecosystems and biodiversity loss.

Plant Based Treaty is grounded in the three principles – Redirect, which focuses on shifting food production toward more sustainable, plant-based systems that generate lower emissions; Relinquish, which calls for halting the expansion of animal agriculture to protect ecosystems: and Restore, which promotes rewilding the land and addressing the climate crisis in a fair and equitable manner.

Food Day in WeHo is organized by Plant Based Treaty Los Angeles and will feature a variety of plant-based foods, educational panels, raffles, and guest speakers. Event organizers are asking attendees to walk and/or bicycle to transit hubs and utilize transit to promote sustainability and environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

For more details about Food Day in WeHo contact Jasmine Duckworth, West Hollywood’s Community Affairs Coordinator, at (323) 848-6559 or at jduckworth@weho.org. For more information about Plant Based Treaty Los Angeles contact Samantha Lau, Campaigner for Plant Based Treaty Los Angeles at samantha@plantbasedtreaty.org or visit plantbasedtreaty.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.