SANTA MONICA—Starting On Tuesday, May 26, the city of Santa Monica will begin capping the fees on delivery for food in the city.

Per the order released by the city of Santa Monica, capping the maximum fees that third-party food delivery services are permitted to charge restaurants to no more than 15 percent of the purchase price per order for delivery fees and to no more than 5 percent of the purchase price per order for all other fees.

It is reported that Grubhub and UberEats are the top third party delivery in this area. They take up 19 percent and 14 percent of the market share.

According to reports, various restaurants delivery apps have seen an increase in business during the coronavirus pandemic.