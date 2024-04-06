UNITED STATES—This is a column I have wanted to talk about for quite some time because I think it is quite important, but regularly ignored. There is a problem in this country that needs to be discussed in more detail. I am referring to the issue of food deserts in certain cities across the nation. There are various cities in the United States where there are no actual grocery stores or supermarkets in various inner cities and outliers where the residents are forced to travel a significant distance to obtain healthy foods that are not processed.

Someone needs to explain that to me because it makes absolutely no sense. If there is one thing most Americans have in common, it is food. We all need to eat, and we all indulge in it because it is fuel for the body. Without food we would die. Guess what, if you’re placing a supermarket in the inner city you’re going to make money. People are going to purchase groceries for themselves and their families. In addition, a grocery store in the city helps to bring in jobs for that area as well.

The one caveat that I’ve heard is that there is a concern about theft. Guess what? People steal. That is just the nature of the beast. Whether it is in the suburbs or inner city stealing happens all the time at retailers and grocery stores. I know some of you might be asking, well how do you know? I know because I worked at a grocery store during my high school and early college years. I worked in the inner city, and I worked in the suburbs. Theft happens in both locations, sometimes in the suburbs more than people suspect or even realize.

People having preconceived notions on things they think they know without actually knowing is a major problem. That is just a minor issue because the reality is these companies need to aim to have supermarkets in areas that don’t have them. You have massive chains like Target, Meijer, Kroger, Albertsons, Aldi, Kroger, Trader Joe’s Whole Foods, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Costco and so many more that can open establishments in these ghost deserts. Yes, loss prevention is an issue for any business, but you have to expect it if you’re operating a business because it is the nature of the beast. I find it disturbing that you can have a ton of fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Jersey Mikes, Subway and so much more in these so called food deserts across the nation, but there is no supermarket within a mile or two where these people live?

They have to travel five to ten or more miles to find a supermarket to get healthy food options! That is beyond crazy and it’s sad. It makes it very difficult to do a massive grocery trip if you don’t have transportation. You have to reply on public transportation to get to and from those establishments. It is NOT easy, but there are plenty of people who already do it, but they shouldn’t have to. It would be nice to have a supermarket within walking distance where you can walk five to ten minutes to your local grocer and get all the items you need and return back home without transportation worries.

Guess what you get when people don’t have options to healthy food, they’re consuming more fast-food and that contributes to the obesity and a load of other health problems in America. People SHOULD NOT have to go to the gas station to get food, but the reality is that is happening, more than people think or realize. People get what is close to them and what is affordable to their wallet and it doesn’t instill the importance of healthy eating without those options available.

The public has to fight more for what they deserve and companies have to realize this is an opportunity to provide a product and service to individuals who need them. When it comes to food, people are always going to spend money especially when they have options.

Written By Davy Jones