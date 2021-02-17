SHERMAN OAKS-On Tuesday, February 16, the Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council announced that the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry will be hosting a food drive on Saturday, February 20, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The food pantry will be excepting drive-thru donations at Church of the Chimes located at 14115 Magnolia Boulevard, in Sherman Oaks. Cars can enter off of Magnolia Boulevard and exit onto Weddington Street.

A variety of items, such as canned vegetables, canned beans, ramen noodles, and nuts will be accepted. Go to https://nhifp.org/food-drives to see a full list of requested items.

According to their website, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry “is a coalition of Jewish and Christian congregations along with individuals and schools working together to address the problem of hunger in our community.”

Food bags are distributed every Monday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. They are located in the rear of First Christian Church at 4390 Colfax Avenue in Studio City.