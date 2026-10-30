WEST HOLLYWOOD—On October 28, at approximately 4:00 p.m. former SF 49’ers running back was first pulled over by police in the vicinity of N. La Brea and Fountain Avenues for speeding. Officers issued a verbal warning before discovering that Williams had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for receiving stolen property.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Inmate Information page, Joseph Sterling Williams, 33, was booked into jail on a felony warrant by officers at LASD West Hollywood Station. Bail was set at $50,000. His next court date is scheduled for November 2, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. at LAX Superior Court Department A.

Williams is best known for his time with the National Football League (NFL). He was selected in the 2017 NFL draft, in the fourth round, 121st overall to play for the San Francisco 49ers. He injured his ankle the same year and was placed on reserves.

Prior to that he played college football for the Utah Utes (2015-2016). During the 2016 Foster Farms Bown in Indiana, Williams was awarded Offensive Most Valuable Player for rushing 222 yards, scoring a touchdown. In the 2016 season for Utah, Williams rushed 1,407 yards, making 10 touchdowns in nine games.

In 2012, Williams committed to the University of Connecticut (UCONN) until his transfer to ASA College in New York City, NY.