BEVERLY HILLS— On Monday, June 29, an emergency room physician who worked at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills pled not guilty on sexual assault charges.

Dr. Anshul Mihir Gandhi, 34, was initially arrested in January after a 31-year-old colleague accused him of sexually assaulting her in December, 2019. He was released after posting $100,000 bail.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office has now charged Gandhi with four felony counts of sexual battery. One pertains to the December 2019 accusation, and the three others are from alleged attacks in October, 2016, December, 2016 and July, 2018.

Gandhi’s defense attorney, Michael Kraut, stated: “These other individuals, knowing he was fairly wealthy, came out of the woodwork to accuse him. They’re now saying they were victims with no corroboration: there’s no forensics, no audio, no video, no texts, nothing to confirm their statements.”

“We believe that the evidence will show that no crime was committed and all the interactions were consensual,” he also added.

Gandhi voluntarily resigned in early January but remains a licensed physician. Cedars-Sinai officials have said that Gandhi was never a Cedars-Sinai employee but a contract physician. Though he is no longer affiliated with the hospital, they declined to say whether or not there had been previous complaints made against him.

The Medical Board of California issued a statement after Gandhi’s arrest stating that it is “aware of the allegations against [him] and is looking into them.”

Gandhi is set to return to court in September for a preliminary hearing.