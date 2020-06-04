CALIFORNIA—Former City Hall fundraiser Justin Jangwoo Kim, 53, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 3 to a felony bribery charge.

Kim agreed to plead guilty in March 2020 after an investigation discovered that he had arranged a $500,000 bribe for a council member. The councilmember has not yet been publicly identified.

Kim is one of four people who agreed to plead guilty in the sweeping corruption investigation probing City Hall and real estate development.

In reaction to his agreement, some elected officials returned donations they received in the past from Kim.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who is now running for mayor, returned a $1,000 donation he received from a firm headed by Kim in 2014, as well as another $12,000 that Kim raised for him through other donors, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office, the 2016 bribery scheme started in reaction to a labor organization filling an appeal claiming a real estate project violated requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act. The developer for the project reached out to Kim for assistance in winning approval from a city councilmember to help ensure that the project would be able to move forward.

In 2017, the developer gave Kim $400,000 in cash hidden inside a paper bag. Kim was expected to act as a conduit to hand over the money to the unidentified councilmember. He reportedly kept some of the cash for himself in the bribe, which successfully helped resolve the labor organization’s appeal.

Kim will face a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. Other defendants in the case include Mitchell Englander, 49, George Esparza, 33, and George Chiang, 41, who have all agreed to plead guilty to charges levied against them.