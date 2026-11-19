MALIBU—On November 17, the former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt, listed the Malibu Colony beach house for $37.5 million. Google Co-Founder, Sergey Brin listed his Point Dume Property located at 29060 Cliffside Drive in Malibu for $33.5 million. This property was originally purchased by Brin and his ex-wife, Nicole Shanahan in September 2020 for $13.5 million.

The Schmidt’s 5-bedroom, 6 bath, 3,495-square foot estate sits on over 13,000 square feet of beach front property. The billionaire first purchased the property in July 2021 for $22.6 million. This is a guard-gated community. The Malibu beach house is located at 23334 Malibu Colony Road.

According to the Robb report, Eric and his wife Wendy Schmidt are sitting on at least a $600 Million property portfolio, though all the properties are not publicly listed.

Much of the property the Schmidt’s own is in the Santa Barbara area. The Villa Solana hilltop estate is roughly 22,000 square feet that rests on over 11 acres of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Eric and Wendy Schmidt have held real estate in Nantucket, Massachusetts since 1999. The Nantucket holdings reportedly include a cluster of coastal cottages along the Old North Warf. In 2007-2008, Wendy Schmidt founded ReMain Nantucket located primarily at 5 Amelia Drive.

In June of 2024, the Schmidt’s sold the 3.36-acre Atherton estate for $22.5 million. That property spanned across 364, 366, and 367 Walsh Road.

The Schmidt’s are not a couple that is intent on leaving California. If they are not at one of their sprawling estates, chances are they are aboard their 312-foot yacht, Whisper.

Sergey Brin keeps a multi-state real estate portfolio that once spanned California, Nevada, New York, and Florida. The property publicly listed between November 17-November 19th is one of three Point Dume estates Brin owns.

He purchased a second Point Dume home around 2022-2023 just before filing for divorce from Nicole Shanahan. This 6,100-square-foot estate was purchased for $35 million.

The Third Point Dume property is an 8,000 square-foot property purchased in 2025-2026 for nearly $50 million.

In late 2025, Brin purchased a 16,000 square-foot property at Crystal Point in Crystal Bay, Nevada for $75 million. This eccentric glass compound is on Lake Tahoe and has its own little transit system.

Around March 3, 2026, Brin purchased a 12,500 square-foot property located at 6596 Allison Road in Miami Beach, Florida for $51 million. The ultra-private Allison Island estates have housed multiple celebrities.

As for Brin, he went public about his disdain for Gavin Newsom’s proposed wealth tax. The billionaire Google tycoon spent $87 million fighting California’s wealth tax. Public information indicates that the tax did not pass the November ballot, but will likely show up again during the 2028 election cycle.