LOS ANGELES COUNTY—On Friday, March 14, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Police Chief, Jim McDonnell announced the death of Martin Pomeroy, who worked as interim police chief in 2000.



“I am deeply saddened by the passing of former interim Chief and Deputy Chief Martin Pomeroy. Throughout his decades of service with the Los Angeles Police Department, Martin exemplified the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and dedication to the people of this city.



[Pomeroy] was appointed as the LAPD’s 53rd Chief during a time of transition. Marty brought steady leadership, fairness, and a deep understanding of law enforcement’s vital role in our communities.



Though he once humbly described himself as ‘so vanilla,’ those who knew and served alongside him recognized the depth of his character, the strength of his principles, and his unwavering commitment to justice.



Whether overseeing police operations at the 2000 Democratic National Convention, leading disaster response efforts after the 1994 Northridge earthquake, or guiding the Department through a period of change, he was a respected and steady force. Martin Pomeroy was more than a leader; he was a mentor, a trusted colleague, and a public servant who always put the needs of the community and the officers under his command first.



He understood and appreciated the importance of civilian oversight in law enforcement, ensuring the Department remained accountable to the people it served. He was respected by both the rank and file and the communities we protect, a testament to his ability to bridge relationships and foster trust.



His passing is a great loss to the LAPD family and the City of Los Angeles. On behalf of the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His legacy of service, ethics, and dedication will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Chief Pomeroy.”



In October 2002, Director of Policing, Bill Murray, made the following remarks.

Recently you have received standing ovations when introduced in public. You deserve this.



The Academy is full, officers are returning to the ranks, crime is on the way down, and the community has once again begun to believe its participation is welcomed by [the] LAPD.



Many have said they regret ‘losing’ you, but we here at Los Angeles Community Policing know your heart will always be with the Department and community you have served so well.



We hope you’ll continue to check in with us at LACP.org knowing we will welcome any contributions you care to make over the months ahead. This is your forum, too, Chief.



The well over 10,000 readers who stop by each month will want to hear from you. Yours is a unique perspective.



As you prepare to re-retire to your outdoor life in Montana, to rejoin Pam, your wife since 1968, walk tall and proud.



You’ve done what you promised back in late June when you spoke at a Town Hall event that preceded the final “Community Criteria for the New Chief” meeting.



The date and cause of death of Chief Pomeroy’s passing has not been released.