NASHVILLE, TN– Former New York Jets Head Coach and current ESPN commentator Rex Ryan was arrested in Nashville after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his truck on November, 5.

He turned himself in to authorities in Nashville, Tenn., for allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his pickup truck late Tuesday night, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The pedestrians were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk sign when the pickup truck turned right from 4th Avenue running over both victims’ feet and making contact with one of the individuals’ legs,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

“The pedestrians said the vehicle kept going, but stopped for the red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way, where they waved down the driver. They said he stepped out of the truck to argue with them, got back in, and drove away. They took pictures of the truck’s license plate and the driver.”

“We are aware and are in touch with Rex,” ESPN said in a statement. Ryan, who previously coached the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, has been with ESPN since 2016.

He faces six misdemeanor charges including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information or render aid and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal, according to court records.

Ryan is best known these days for his work at ESPN as one of the analysts on the network’s NFL pregame show. He was on the network Sunday for the NFL pregame show and Monday for a morning show, both of which are taped in New York.

Ryan is a former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, leading the Jets to the AFC Championship Game in consecutive years after the 2009 and 2010 seasons. While with the Jets, Ryan became one of the team’s, and the NFL’s most popular figures, especially during his first few seasons as coach, because of his brash, colorful approach in news conferences that became must-watch TV.

Ryan is an entertaining fixture at ESPN. His larger-than-life personality combined with his football pedigree makes him a great asset for the network.

Ironically, the stars of ESPN are drawing much bigger headlines then the athletes themselves, or games they cover. One of the biggest storylines of this NFL season has been the impending breakup of Monday Night Football duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Before the Bills-Rams game at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October, 12, Aikman and Buck had a screaming match over contracts, as well as years of simmering tension between the two legends behind the scenes.

It should be noted that both Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have worked alongside one another for twenty-five years. Buck signed a lucrative extension, while Aikman in all likelihood will be calling his final game for the Worldwide Leader in Sports at Super Bowl LXI.

Full circle, the Super Bowl is going to be played at SoFi Stadium on Valentines day, February 14.

A lesson every journalist learns in COMM. 101 is the reporter isn’t the story. The suits at ESPN have intentionally made the hosts and personalities a part of the narrative.

Certain aspects of sports journalism are simply eroding. Biasrs, hot takes and comedy bits on these shows have replaced actual reporting.