AUSTIN, TEXAS- A former Playmate, Ashley Mattingly, was found dead in her home of apparent suicide.

The former Playmate was a domestic violence survivor and although her body was discovered Friday, April 17 it is believed she took her life on Wednesday, April 15 and a suicide note was found. Mattingly was found unresponsive Friday after a friend called the Austin Police Department for a wellness check.

She had been struggling with substance abuse and even adopted a puppy to help with her struggles. Mattingly was Playboy’s Miss March in 2011. Mattingly was 33 at the time of her death.