HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Monday, May 15 that were made aware of the criminal case involving former Police Officer Paul Razo, 47, who has been charged with eight counts of lewd acts with a child on May 5, by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division initiated an administrative investigation, which is being conducted simultaneously with the pending criminal case. The administrative investigation will include reviewing his past work history for similar behavior.

“Chief Michel Moore is deeply disturbed by these allegations as they are in direct opposition to the Department’s Core Values and expectations of a Los Angeles Police Officer,” the LAPD indicated in a statement.

Officer Razo has been employed by the Los Angeles Police Department for 24 years and was last assigned to Hollywood Area as a training coordinator. He separated from the LAPD in March 2023. He sexually assaulted four boys at his Covina home.

“The allegations of sexual abuse against vulnerable children in this case are deeply disturbing and it’s particularly troubling that the defendant was a law enforcement officer at the time,” said District Attorney Gascón.

Childhood sexual abuse causes immeasurable harm and our hearts go out to the victims who were victimized by someone they trusted. We will do everything in our power to ensure that they have access to the support and resources they need to heal. Sexual abuse of any kind is a heinous crime and we will not tolerate it in our community.”

The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting two of his young male relatives. One of the victims was about 11 or 12 years old when Razo allegedly began the abuse, while the other victim was around 13.

The other two victims were sons of a woman Razo had been dating and they often reportedly spent the night at his home. One of the boys was 9 or 10 years old when Razo is accused of sexually assaulting him, while the victim’s brother was 12 years old.

The alleged crimes occurred during various times between 2006 and 2017.

The LAPD is cooperating with the LADA’s Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation relating to Razo’s alleged criminal conduct.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or http://lacrimestoppers.org.