BEVERLY HILLS—The once royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are searching for a new place to settle down in Los Angeles’s wealthy and secluded areas as first reported by the New York Post on Thursday, April 30.

According to The New York Post, the couple is looking at mansions in the $15 million to $20 million range that provides a beautiful appearance and the seclusion they would need. The couple has been living in Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle since early 2019. According to Newsweek, they had planned to start their new lives away from the family on March 31.

The Los Angeles areas that the couple is focussing on are the Beverly Hills and Brentwood areas. According to the New York Post, Markle and Prince Harry were interested in a Beverly Hills mansion that’s worth $60 million but went down to $38 million.

The other mansion the ex-royals were interested in was in Brentwood and provided a very secluded property which extends more than a half-acre.

There has been some speculation that Markle and Prince Harry have future ambitions to stay in Los Angeles these days after leaving the royal family. The New York Post says that a source said they are looking for a place to call home.

According to the famous anthropologist, Dr. Jane Goodall, Prince Harry told her that he never wanted their 1-year-old named Archie to grow up as a royal.

Markle narrated a recent documentary on Disney+ called, “Elephant.”