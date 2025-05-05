INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA—On May 3, former Los Angeles County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva announced that he is leaving the Democrat party and will be a Republican from now on.



Villanueva announced his decision at a recent speaking engagement. It has also been posted on his X social media page.



“I’m leaving the party of paid protests, purple hair and pronouns, and joining the party of faith, family, and freedom.”



The news was also posted in a blog on Reddit. One commenter suggested Villanueva run for Governor of California.



“I personally feel like Villanueva would be a good GOP candidate for California governor. He can use his police experience to tap into a law-and-order theme for his campaign, he isn’t overtly far-right as the Riverside sheriff who’s currently running and being a public official from LA County would give him a lot of name recognition. I guess he would have to shake off the big reports about misconduct, deputy gangs, and the jail system, though.”



Aaron T. Jones posted the following on his FB page.



“Yesterday, I was honored to be with, Alex Villanueva, former Los Angeles County Sheriff, as he renounced his 40-year relationship with the Democratic Party and came over to the party of ‘Faith, Family, and Freedom.’ Welcome to the Republican Party, Sheriff. Your commonsense approach is welcome.”



Conservative activist Arthur Kovach shared the news in a post. The full text may be viewed on his Facebook page.



… “Villanueva was originally elected sheriff in 2018 as a Democrat, running on a platform of reform and progressive values [1][3]. However, during his tenure, he adopted more conservative positions and rhetoric, often criticizing ‘wokeism’ and appearing on conservative media outlets [6][7]. This shift led to increasing distance from Democratic supporters and speculation about his political alignment, but until May 2025, he remained registered Democrat [1][6][7].



His formal switch to the Republican Party marks a significant political realignment and has been widely reported and discussed on social media and in news outlets [2] [4][5].



Sources: [1] Alex Villanueva via Wikipedia [2] Former LA Sheriff [3] Politico[4] Reddit [5] Breitbart [7] LA Times – Arthur Kovach





LEXIT is a conservative group of people from the Latino community who have been leaving the Democrat party to join the Republican party.



The Latino Free Minds podcast, and the LEXIT (Latino Exit) movement, are involved in the recent mass exit of Latinos leaving the Democrat party to become Republican.



The mainstream media is not covering the former Sheriff’s move to a more conservative lifestyle. His name has been associated with other conservatives such as Natasha Serrano who is running for the 56th District CA State Assembly.