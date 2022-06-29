UNITED STATES—Former Senate Sergeant of Arms, (SAA) Michael Stenger, died on Monday, June 27. Stenger, along with Paul Irving, and Capitol Police Chief, Steven Sund, oversaw White House security during the time of January 6, 2020, attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Stenger served as the 41st Sergeant of Arms at the U. S Capitol. He resigned from his position in 2020, after the January 6 incident. He died in Virginia at the age of 71.

Some news outlets reported Stenger’s death to be suspicious tying it to the January 6 hearings currently being held. An official cause of death has not been released, but Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram, reported that Stenger had been suffering from cancer.

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6, 2020 sent out a tweet regarding their scheduled hearing on Tuesday, June 28 to present new evidence obtained from former White House Aide Cassidey Hutchinson who worked for White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.