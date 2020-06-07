TAMPA— On June 6, 2020 around 11:00 p.m., Tampa police responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of East Hanna Avenue. The police found Reche Caldwell a former wide receiver for the NCAA and the NFL with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg.

Caldwell was shot outside of his Tampa home.

Officers on the scene administered aid to Caldwell and transferred him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“He was set up,” Deborah Caldwell, his mother, said to Tampa News.

The Tampa police department released that this was not an accident. They also stated that this is an ongoing investigation.

He started at the University of Florida in 1998.

He began his NFL career in 2002 after being drafted to the San Diego Chargers. Through his NFL career he played for the New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and the St. Louis Rams.

Canyon news reached out to the Tampa Police Department and they declined to give further information at this time.