HOLLYWOOD—There is no coming back from this move now for Carter and Hope on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” I didn’t think the writers would do this, but yeah, the chaos is fun and this rivalry between the Logan and Forrester families is about to reach a point of no coming back. Brooke did something I didn’t expect; she snitched on her daughter to Ridge.

Ridge was besides himself when he learned what unfolded between Carter and Hope. Brooke showed some serious loyalty to her husband, and the war is now on. Carter and Hope thought their little secret would not be exposed, but Ridge hired Justin to utilize his legal expertise to find a way to wiggle out of this mess. More on that later.

Carter was summoned to Forrester Creations hoping that Ridge would change his mind about re-establishing Hope 4 the Future. That is NOT happening, and after the decision Carter gave Ridge, it will never happen. Why? Ridge fired into Hope in a way that I never expected, pretty much calling her Brooke 2.0, using men to get what she wants: Liam, Thomas and now Carter. Quite harsh considering Brooke’s moves have been way worst if you ask me.

While Ridge and Carter were pushing out their chests, Brooke and Hope had a war of words as Hope couldn’t believe her mother exposed her coop. Yeah, I’m seriously worried about the relationship for mother and daughter moving forward. They may not be able to come back from this. If anything, we could see a fierce rivalry between Hope and Brooke that places Brooke into a similar position as she had with Bridgett after sleeping with Deacon.

Ridge was so upset he fired Carter. Yeah, and that left Carter seething. Carter moved through with the paperwork and it looks like he’s now in the driver seat at FC and Eric, Ridge and Steffy are beside themselves. Looks like Steffy’s pettiness might have come back to bite her in the worst way. You know what would be iconic. If Carter decided to fire Steffy to give her a taste of her own medicine. The look on her face, seeing Finn react dumbfounded as usual, Ridge being angry as hell, the list goes on and on. I would be intrigued to see where Liam Spencer comes into the picture. He is indeed Hope’s one true love in my opinion and if no one else can talk sense into Hope about what she is doing, Liam might be able to make a breakthrough.

With that said, what are the writers planning to do with this Luna obsession with Bill? In addition, why is Bill even entertaining this mess. This girl is unhinged and murdered, if she gets her hooks into you Bill it may not end well and come on, this is Bill ‘Dollar Bill’ Spencer. He is no idiot, but the writers are making him appear that way. Also this silly storyline of Electra’s stalker really immersing himself into her orbit by getting a job and Deacon’s restaurant is not only ballsy, but very much generic.

It almost feels like Electra doesn’t know how serious of a threat this Remy character is, but she slightly does. Guess Will Spencer is about to come to her rescue. The problem is whether the audience will actually care.