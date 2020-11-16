UNITED STATES—It may be hard to believe at times, but you and your sweetie are about to become parents. Your little bundle of joy will arrive in less than four months, and you’re excited to design and decorate the new nursery.

To help give you some inspiration and ideas, check out the following cute and modern themes:

1. Trains, Planes, and Automobiles

Transportation-themed nurseries are not only adorable, but they also offer you a wide variety of decoration options. For big-city babies, a taxi-cab-themed nursery could work well, with butter yellow walls, black and white checkered bedding for the crib, and photos of taxis on the wall. You could also go with a VW bus theme, featuring themed kids wall art that resembles these iconic vehicles, as well as toy and book storage baskets shaped like buses. For the wall color, gender-neutral options are definitely in style, like gray, pale green, or tan.

2. Lions, Tigers, and Bears — Oh My!

Parents-to-be who adore all creatures big and small can inspire this interest from birth in their little one with an animal-centric nursery. If you can’t wait to bring your little one to the zoo, a zoo animal-themed mobile or a room that features some lions, giraffes, zebras, and monkeys may be in order. As a bonus, once your baby has outgrown his or her crib, you can cut the strings on the mobile and use the felt animals as toys. Hang the mobile over their crib, with bright green or blue bedding, and add a lamp with a tiger shade on the bookcase filled with books about these amazing animals, as well as some stuffed versions too.

3. The Starry Night Sky

Your baby will spend a good amount of time in his or her crib gazing up at the ceiling above. To give him or her something soothing and beautiful to look at, consider painting a night-sky ceiling featuring glow-in-the-dark paint for the stars to make it look even more realistic. Add a pillow featuring moons and stars on the rocker, and once your baby arrives, order a poster with a personalized map of the constellations marking his or her birthdate. On the floor, place a rug covered with stars, the moon and/or planet designs; for the walls, go with a rich blue that matches the sky right before the sun goes down.

4. Oh, the Places You Will Go!

For parents who adore traveling, you can’t go wrong with a nursery that will instill a sense of adventure in your little one. Consider a large map of the world hung on one of the walls and/or a globe perched on the bookcase filled with books about other countries and cities. As for storing extra baby blankets, go for a large travel trunk equipped with safety latches that will stay open instead of pinching small fingers. For added visual appeal, consider a striped ceiling of light and dark greys or yellows and purples.

Enjoy Your New Baby and Room

Decorating a new nursery is a memory that you’ll look back on fondly for years. Indeed, there’s something special about creating a special place for a little lovebug you haven’t met. These four themes will hopefully help get your creative juices flowing and allow you to design a room for your baby that you and your infant will love.