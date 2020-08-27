UNITED STATES—Today, many children in the US are struggling with obesity, and this is majorly due to their lifestyle choices. Most of these children spend a significant amount of their time playing video games and watching television. If such lifestyle choices continue into adolescence and adulthood, these individuals are likely to struggle with their academics due to the burden associated with the disease they get.

Students must make significant lifestyle choices that can improve both their physical and mental health. These healthy lifestyle choices are associated with academic improvement, and they include:

Regular Physical Exercise

For many people, physical exercise is associated with muscle size and aerobic capacity. Physical exercise indeed helps in the improvement of physique and physical health. However, these are not the only reasons that make people engage in physical exercises.

Regular exercise is associated with a sense of well-being. Individuals that exercise regularly have sharper memories sleep better and are energized throughout the day. Physical exercise plays a vital role in the management of mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, which are known to have negative effects on academic performance.

Therefore, addressing various mental health challenges among students requires regular physical exercise. According to Godman, physical exercises make people have sharper memories, which can be ideal for students. A student that has been performing poorly in the past can improve his or her performance by embracing a lifestyle change, which encompasses physical exercises. The exercises will help him or her more relaxed. Additionally, he or she will have sharper memories that are vital in academic performance.

A Change in Dietary Habits

Understanding that the foods people eat play an essential role in the health and structure of their brains is important. Many students never understand the impact of their diet on their academic performance. Those that consume brain-boosting meals are likely to perform better. According to Burgess, the human brain is an organ that uses a significant amount of calories to perform effectively. Therefore, consuming the right foods is vital in the brain’s effective functioning.

The human brain also requires specific nutrients to remain healthy. These nutrients help in the building and repair of brain cells. Students that consume foods rich in these nutrients are highly likely to record an improvement in performance. Some of these foods include oily fish, berries, and nuts, among others.

Getting Sufficient Sleep

Approximately, humans spend a third of their lives sleeping. It means that sleep is an important aspect of human life and should be considered so if people want to remain healthy. Good sleep helps with both physical and mental health. The activities that people engage in daily can be tiresome, and a good sleep helps in their recovery. For students, studying can be exhausting and sufficient sleep is required to recover from mental exhaustion associated with it.

Therefore, if a student wants to perform better, he or she should consider getting sufficient sleep so that the body can get time to recover. It is common for students to be assigned numerous assignments to complete, some of which can affect their sleeping patterns. If you are in such a situation, you can contact an expert and ask him or her, “Can you write my essay?” These individuals are professionals and will help you at any time.

Having a Supportive Social System

Friends play an essential role in the life of any individual. It is recommended that a person should have supportive friends, as this helps with mental health. People with supportive friends are less likely to encounter mental health challenges, such as anxiety and depression. Even if they do, these friends will provide the right support to overcome the challenges.

College can be challenging for many students, as there are numerous assignments and tasks to be completed. It is easy for a student to develop mental health conditions that can have a significant impact on his or her academic performance. However, with the support of friends, such a student can deal with these mental health conditions and manage to perform well. Therefore, a supportive social system is vital for academic performance as it enhances mental performance.

In conclusion, lifestyle plays an essential role in the academic performance of students. Those that embrace healthy lifestyle choices are highly likely to record significant improvements in their academics. Some of the healthy lifestyle choices that students should consider include regular physical exercise, a change in dietary habits, getting sufficient sleep, and having a supportive social system.

While these lifestyle choices may appear ordinary, they play an important role in the success of individuals. Therefore, if you are a student, ensure that you embrace the lifestyle choices as they will help in your academic performance.