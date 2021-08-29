WEST HOLLYWOOD—Four men were shot on Friday, August 27, at around 4:15 a.m. around De Longpree and Fountain Avenue located in West Hollywood. Police officials were prompted to the location after reports of gunshots. The suspects were said to have fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

As officials were investigating the shooting, they found another victim with gunshot wounds located on Kings Road which is approximately half a block away from where the three other victims were found. The fourth victim was said to have left a blood trail leading police into his location. The fourth victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The four were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

According to reports made earlier by authorities, the four men were not in critical condition and are expected to live. There are reports that the victims were sitting up and conscious as they interacted with paramedics.

Later reports reveal that their current condition is unknown.

According to LA County’s Sheriff Miles, the shooting was a result of an altercation between the victims and the assailants. What prompted the altercation has not been reported.

Police are looking for the assailants but they have only been described as two males. Any other information to help identify the suspects has yet to be reported.

Police confirmed that three of the four victims do not reside in Los Angeles and are from the East Coast. It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org