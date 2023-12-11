LOS ANGELES—On Friday, December 8, the Los Angeles Police Department announced their Organized Retail Crime Taskforce is announcing the arrest of four suspects believed to be involved with a crime that occurred in Northeast Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported on December 6, at around 12 p.m., three male suspects and one female suspect entered a shoe store in the 6200 block of York Boulevard in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles. The suspects removed over $5000 worth of shoes and clothing and fled from the business to their vehicle without paying for the items. Store security and patrons provided the dispatcher at Communications Division with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Officers responded to the area, along with the Air Support Division helicopter, and tracked the vehicle to a residence in the 200 Block of East 102nd Street in the Watts area of Los Angeles. Patrol officers from Southeast Division, hearing the updates from the helicopter, responded and arrested the suspects as they were taking stolen items into the home. All four suspects were arrested without incident.

Following the service of a search warrant at the residence by Northeast Detectives, the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the business. The LAPD’s Organized Retail Theft Taskforce responded to assist with determining if the suspects are related to other organized retail thefts within the city.

The following adults were arrested and booked for the charge of 490.4(A)1PC – Organized Retail Theft with no bail.

All are residents of Los Angeles:

-Suspect-1: Traveon Dunn, 19 years of age, BKG # 6722214

-Suspect-2: Travon Nelson, 22 years of age, BKG # 6722209

-Suspect-3: Leon McCall, 21 years of age, BKG # 6722239

-Suspect-4: Jeydy Salcedo, 21 years of age, BKG # 6722246

Anyone with details about the crime or such incidents is asked to call the Organized Retail Crime Taskforce at 818-374-9420. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.