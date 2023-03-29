MALIBU—On March 25, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a four-vehicle car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway.



Lt. Adam Zeko of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) at Malibu-Lost Hills Station told The Patch that four people were injured. The Los Angeles Fire Department were on scene where an individual was extracted from their vehicle using the jaws of life. Two were airlifted to a trauma center, and two others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment.



According to Lt. Zeko, one vehicle was struck by another while making a left turn. Two other vehicles became involved. No injuries were reported by occupants in the other vehicles.



The incident is still under investigation. PCH was closed to thru traffic until 4 p.m.as officers investigated the accident. Road crews and tow trucks removed disabled vehicles and cleaned debris from the freeway.

Canyon News reached out to LASD for more information, but did not hear back in time for print.