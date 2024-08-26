BEL AIR—On Sunday, August 25, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a four vehicle collision occurred in Bel Air.

The LAFD reported at 09:30 p.m. on the Southbound 405 freeway. There was a four-vehicle collision with a total of four patients. Adult female and adult male were transported by a paramedic ambulance and one adult female transporting with non-life-threatening injuries.

A male child is being signed out on scene and will not be transported for additional treatment. No further details about the incident has been disclosed to the public, like a cause of the crash.