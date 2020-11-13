UNITED STATES—Regardless of who you are training, making sure your training efforts are impactful is a common challenge.

For training organizations, other organizations that are training their employees, and not for educational institutes, making sure their online training experience boost retention and comprehension has become important.

One of the most commonly used strategies to improve the impact of training is to recognize the preferred learning style(s) of your learners and then design a training experience that caters to said learning style(s).

Now, most professionals working in the learning and development industry are familiar with the four most commonly used learning styles. Yet, most are lost when it comes to finding ways to address said learning styles in a virtual training environment.

However, the truth is that with state-of-the-art e-learning technology like authoring tools at your disposal, addressing a specific learning style is not much of a challenge. In fact, most modern authoring tools offer all the features one would require to design a learning experience that caters to multiple learning styles with every single lesson and course.

Let’s look at what these features are and how they will help you cater to learners with different learning styles:

Visual Learners

Visual learners, as the name suggests, learn best with visual learning aids like infographics, pictures, depictions, and even videos.

While introducing such elements to a learning experience took a lot of work traditionally, doing the same with an authoring tool is incredibly easy.

Take Easygenerator as an example. The industry leading authoring tool offers a super simple interface that allows anyone to create professional looking, multimedia loaded training experiences, without any period experience. The Easygenerator reviews are lined with comments about how it makes things streamlines and straightforward when it comes to creating virtual learning experiences.

Auditory Learners

Auditory learners learn best by listening. Auditory learners usually prefer listening to learning material over reading long blocks of text.

When creating a course or learning experience using an authoring tool, you can sprinkle tidbits of various relevant podcasts and off-the-shelf courses to enable them to simply learn by listening.

It is also a good idea to design a blended learning experience that combines self-paced learning with classroom instruction. With audio lessons in the self-paced learning part and group discussions in virtual instructor led sessions, your auditory learners will be able to grasp and retain even the more complex concepts with relative ease.

Kinesthetic Learners

Kinesthetic learners are people who learn the best by doing or experiencing. To cater to kinesthetic learners, you can use the authoring tools abilities to add interactive exercises to your online learning experience.

Everything ranging from practical assignments to interactive branching scenarios, you can add using any modern authoring tool.

Reading/Writing Learners

Catering to learners that prefer the traditional methods of learning by reading and writing information is perhaps the easiest task when designing a course using an authoring tool.

All you need to do is create easy to digest, preferably small and focused lessons and combine them with relevant assessments.

Conclusion

An authoring tool is a powerful addition to any e-learning arsenal. However, before wrapping up this article, I would like to remind the readers that you will need to employ other e-learning tools like learning management systems in order to efficiently deliver the learning experience you create, measure its effectiveness, and optimize the virtual learning experience for better impact.

We hope that this article will help you move in the right direction with creating a learning experience that caters to different learning styles. If you still have questions, feel free to drop them in the comment section below.