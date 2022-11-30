UNITED STATES—PFAS, which is an abbreviation for per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, is a large family of chemicals that contain more than 4,700 chemicals that do not occur in nature.

These are more commonly known as forever chemicals.

That is due to the fact that they are the most persistent synthetic chemicals in the world and therefore barely degrade in the natural environment.

You could be coming into regular contact with forever chemicals without knowing it, but you should be aware of your contact, as some exposure to PFAS can cause a variety of health conditions.

Here are just four worrying things that you should know about forever chemicals.

1. Forever Chemicals Are Used in a Wide Variety of Packaging

Because forever chemicals have the ability to repel grease and water, they are commonly used for certain types of packaging. Most commonly, forever chemicals are found in paper and cardboard food packaging such as popcorn bags and takeaway containers like pizza boxes.

But they are also widely used in textiles like waterproof clothing and carpets, in cosmetic products like foundation cream and sunscreen, in non-stick cookware, and even in electronic devices like smartphones.

Forever chemicals can also be found in drinking water.

And there are various non-consumer uses of forever chemicals, such as firefighting foams that are used to extinguish fires.

2. Many People Are Exposed to Forever Chemicals Every Day

With forever chemicals dominating many of the products most people use every day, there is a high risk of coming into contact with the chemicals. But they generally only pose a health risk when we eat or drink items that contain forever chemicals, handle food packaging that contains forever chemicals, or breathe in air that is contaminated with forever chemicals.

Perhaps most worrying is the contamination of drinking water. It is very difficult for water treatment plants to remove PFAS. Therefore, drinking water that is contaminated with forever chemicals is a rising issue.

In 2021, the United States Environmental Protection Agency announced it would be regulating forever chemicals in drinking water, but the regulations are still currently pending.

3. Forever Chemicals Can Cause Various Health Conditions

Forever chemicals can be harmful to both humans and wildlife.

Two of the most-studied forever chemicals are PFOA and PFOS. Both are known to interfere with hormonal systems, the reproductive system, and the development of fetuses.

Also, the impact of PFOA and PFOS on the immune system has been linked to lower vaccine responses in children.

Furthermore, the chemicals are linked to a higher risk of developing certain cancers, including testicular cancer and kidney cancer.

4. Forever Chemicals Can Be Found in Food and Drinking Water, So You Should Contact a Doctor and a Lawyer if You Believe You Have Developed a Health Problem Due to Exposure

If you believe you have developed a health condition due to exposure to forever chemicals, the first thing you should do is see a doctor to get diagnosed.

If you do have a health condition caused by the chemicals, perhaps by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water, getting an early diagnosis is important as you will be able to get treatment more quickly.

You should also contact a forever chemicals lawyer for a free case review and consultation. Depending on your circumstances, you may be able to file a PFAS lawsuit for medical conditions that have been caused by toxic chemical exposure and gain compensation.

How can you avoid forever chemicals?

Let us end on a less worrying note: you can take some steps to avoid exposure to forever chemicals.

For instance, you can avoid using non-stick cookware and takeaways, check textiles for PFAS and PFC-free labels when purchasing new textile products, avoid using cosmetics that contain chemicals like PTFE, and stop using dental floss that has a PTFE coating.