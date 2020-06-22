STUDIO CITY—While the novel coronavirus pandemic forced various events to be postponed or cancelled altogether, several events are on track to proceed July 4 around Southern California.

Several events will be held in person, as well as virtually to celebrate the Independence Day of the nation.

Huntington Beach has planned a way to keep their annual parade going by bringing it to neighborhoods around the area. They stated on their website:

“In lieu of the traditional 4th of July parade down Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street, this year’s ‘OneHB Neighborhood Parade’ will tour among neighborhoods throughout Huntington Beach with a salute to a nostalgic ‘Front Yard 4th of July’ celebration.”

The parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a caravan style parade traveling south to north until noon.

Vitello’s restaurant located in Studio City will be holding an alfresco dining and live music event with the purchase of a ticket for $12.50 per person. The experience will start at 7 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita announced they are finalizing plans to still put on their annual outdoor firework display at the Westfield Valencia Town Center at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The show is one of the few still happening.

Other areas of California have moved their events to a virtual platform to ensure a safe celebration for all citizens.

There will be a virtual RunnerMania marathon in Torrance where participants can choose among the options of a 5k race, half-marathon or a 24-hour ultra marathon where they will have 24 hours to run as many miles as possible. It begins Friday, July 3 and remains open until Sunday, July 5.

Fontana has gone virtual this year and compiled previous years’ best moments for one show that will be streamed on platforms such as Facebook, Youtube and local channels at 5 p.m. on July 4.