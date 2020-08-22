WOODLAND HILLS— The Rock Metal group Quiet Riot lost one of its original core members, Frankie Banali, on August 20 after passing away from his battle with cancer.

Banali, 68, was pronounced deceased by his wife, Regina Russell Banali in a statement, “He put up an inspiringly brave and courageous 16-month battle to the end and continued playing live as long as he could. Standard chemotherapy stopped working and a series of strokes made the continuation on a clinical trial impossible,” she said.

Banali lost his life at 7:18 P.M. in L.A. at his home with his wife and daughter.

Banali had a long career of playing percussion for several rock bands including Steppenwolf before joining Quiet Riot in 1982 where he played on and off through the decades. The group’s album “Metal Health” made history as it was the first heavy metal album to hit number one on the Billboard Charts in 1983. He began to be the band’s manager in 1994 and his wife directed and produced the band’s documentary: “Quiet Riot – Well Now You’re Here There’s No Way Back.”

In April 2019, Banali was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, and according to the statement, doctors gave him only a six-month lifespan after diagnosis. Cancer ran in Banali’s family— taking the life of his father in 1974 and his mother in 1990.

Back in June, Banali landed himself at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center with an infection. His wife assured everyone he was recovering.

“Frankie is not on his death bed. He has been in the ER several times during this journey. He currently has an infection, again. That will get cleared up and he will come home. Thank you all. You can keep up the prayers and good thoughts for him as he is fighting a tough battle.”

Many of those in the music scene gave their condolences on social media. John Corabi wrote on Twitter: “R.I.P. Frankie Banali I’m deeply saddened to hear this news!!! Frankie was a great guy, and I had many laughs with him!!!! The band upstairs is unfortunately becoming greater…Rest in Peace buddy!!!!!”

Funeral plans for Banali will be released at a later date.