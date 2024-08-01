WEST HOLLYWOOD/MALIBU—Fred Segal, which was a staple clothing retailer in Los Angeles has closed its locations in Malibu and West Hollywood. The West Hollywood location was located at 8500 Sunset Boulevard, and the Malibu location was located at 3822 Cross Creek Rd.

The company posted on its West Hollywood Facebook page on July 26, “Only 3 days left of our incredible sale!! Get it while you can…”

The company launched in 1961 under the name Pants America, and has appeared in many popular Hollywood films like “Clueless” and “Legally Blonde.” The retailer was also features on TV shows like “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “

The website for the Malibu and West Hollywood locations is currently unavailable. The company still has Fred Segal Home, a home furnishing store in Culver City that is still in operation.