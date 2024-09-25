HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, September 23, 2024, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Freddie Lee Trone was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for the murder of Rakim Hasheem Allen, also known as rapper PnB Rock, at a South Los Angeles restaurant on September 12, 2022. Trone also was convicted of two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The rapper was fatally shot during a robbery while he was at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles near Main Street and Manchester Avenue in South Los Angeles.

Tremont Jones, a second defendant in the murder was convicted of two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Both men were sentenced in Dept. D of the Compton Courthouse. The case was heard by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Connie Quinones.

A third defendant, Shauntel Trone, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact on July 16, 2024. She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 16, 2025, in Dept. D of the Compton Courthouse.

Allen was born in December 1991 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His father was murdered when he was a young kid. As a teen he was sent to a youth detention center for fights in school and committing robberies. He spent almost 3 years in prison at the age of 19 for drug possession, amongst other crimes. The name PnB Rock was an homage to Pastorius and Baynton, a street corner where he grew up near.

He released his first mixtape in June 2014 and signed a record deal with Atlantic Records in 2015. His single “Selfish” topped the Billboard Charts in June 2016. His debut album, “TrapStar Turnt PopStar” was released in June 2019.

A minor is scheduled for a status conference on October 2, 2024. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.