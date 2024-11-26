WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will be holding a free Active Shooter Preparedness Workshop on Saturday, December 7. The purpose of the event is to teach the public life-saving skills and strategies to respond effectively in an emergency.

This is an important opportunity to gain practical knowledge on situational awareness, first aid, and how to protect yourself and others in a crisis.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at West Hollywood’s Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Limited validated parking is available at the adjacent West Hollywood Park 5-Story parking structure. The workshop is free; no RSVP is required.

The Active Shooter Preparedness Workshop will teach:

Best practices for responding to active threats;

Increasing situational awareness and employing See Something/Say Something strategies;

What to expect when first responders arrive on the scene;

An overview of Run/Hide/Fight/Treat responses; and

Basic education about how to treat people who are injured and how to Stop The Bleed to save a life.

The workshop will be led by Erik Franco of High-Speed Tac Med, one of the nation’s most sought-after active shooter preparedness trainers for first responders. Franco is a trained Search and Rescue Technician/Emergency Medical Technician and has years of experience as a Department of Homeland Security and Law Enforcement Instructor.

The workshop is aimed at providing readiness skills to residents in the West Hollywood community in general, as well as to people who work in local businesses and nighttime establishments. There will be discussions regarding recent active shooter incidents across the nation and specific lessons learned from them. There will also be information about best practices in dealing with an incident, evaluating locations for quick and effective evacuation, and basic gunshot first aid.

For more information, contact West Hollywood’s Community Safety Department by phone at (323) 848-6414 or by email at safety@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.