BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and May 21 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. a free art show will take place at Beverly Gardens Park located at 9439 Santa Monica Blvd.

The art show will consists for artists from around the country and will includes various formats including sculpture, photography and painting to name a few.

There will be activities for children, food trucks, and community exhibits at the event. There will also be a Wine and Beer Garden.

The event will take place regardless of weather conditions. Various facets of art will be on display such as jewelry, glass and paintings.

A map of the venue is available using at Detail Map, May 2023 (beverlyhills.org).

Parking is available at 9455 North Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, which is 2 blocks away from the show. Anyone with questions about the event can call 310-285-6830.