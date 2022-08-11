MALIBU—The city of Malibu is offering another free, fun, family friendly outdoor movie screening of “Sing 2” (PG) as part of the Cinemalibu series on Saturday, August 20 at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Malibu Bluffs Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway (at Malibu Canyon Road). The movie starts at sunset (7:30 p.m.) and pre-event activities start at 6:30 p.m.

Join the complimentary art activity with Create Art Studio and learn about cartooning and animation with community class cartooning instructor Larry Scott, and meet a special guest from Fairytales Entertainment. Arrive early to purchase food from the D’Amores Pizza food truck and shaved ice from Apollo’s Expresso.

Malibu’s CineMalibu series presented free outdoor movie screenings for the community since 2005. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring chairs and blankets. Alcohol is not permitted at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Attendees can provide a staff member they follow the City of Malibu, Community Services Department on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes, including gift certificates and 30 percent off a Malibu 2022 Fall program. For more details visit MalibuCity.org/CineMalibu or call 310-317-1364.