WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, July 9, the City of West Hollywood announced that it would run a webinar called “COVID-19 Health & Safety Information for Businesses.”

This is the City’s latest gesture in a series of efforts to assist West Hollywood residents with adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15. Topics to be covered include:

“ the current status of COVID-19, the disease and its symptoms,”

“when to get care,”

“business safety guidance in the workplace,” and

“reopening protocols to protect businesses, employees, and customers.”

There will be two speakers: Rekha Murthy, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Associate Chief Medical Officer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Cristin Mondy, Regional Health Officer from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Both will provide “professional insights” and answer questions from the public.

Questions must be sent to cleung@weho.org by 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

The City has offered numerous COVID-19-themed webinars aimed at businesses in the past, including “Employer and Employee Resources; Rethinking Your Business Model,” “Protecting Your Business from Cyber Threats,” and “Accessing Mediation Services for Commercial Tenants and Landlords.” These can be viewed at www.weho.org/coronavirus.

Register for the upcoming webinar here.