BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will be hosting a free drive-thru shredding and compost event on Sunday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will transpire at Civic Center Drive and 3rd Street. The event will end at 1 p.m. or whenever the truck is full, whichever transpires first.

Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles during the event, and wait for instructions from staff. The shredding is for drop off only, first come first served. Staff will NOT open vehicle doors or enter the vehicle cabin. The stage parking line will start at Burton Way in front of the courthouse and the corner of Civic Center Dr. Participants can exit via the alley on Foothill Road.

Shredding will take place on the spot and content can be placed in boxes. Each individual will be allowed to bring 50 pounds per person.

No computer hard drives will be accepted, only paper documents. The company completing the shredding is Shred Source and they are AAA certified by NAID.

Items not accepted during the event include:

-Hard drives

-Electronic waste (printers, batteries, computers, cell phones, tablets, etc.)

-Books

-3 ring binders

-Cardboard

-X-rays

-CD’s

-Tapes (VHS, DLT, etc.)

Paper clips, binding clips, rubber bands, staples, hanging folders, clasp folders and envelopes can go through the shredder, these items do not need to be removed from the paper.

For additional details on the event contact: Public Works (310) 285-2467, visit BEVERLYHILLS.ORG/SHRED or email AskPW@Beverlyhills.org.