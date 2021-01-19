SANTA MONICA—On January 19- January 21 Calvary Baptist Church Of Santa Monica announced it will be issuing free Coronavirus antibody testing.

The testing will be provided by a partnership with the church and GUARDaHEART Foundation. All testing will be free of charge between the available dates and upon appointment only.

“It’s primarily designed for people who do not have symptoms who think they may have had it in the past or want to know if they’ve had it,” Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, MD Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology, the American Society of Clinical Pathology, and Chairman of The GUARDaHEART Foundation, told Patch.

Be providing the community with antibody testing will help communities fight against the virus and help provide more insight.

“A significant number of people, the majority that gets COVID, don’t even know it,” Harrington said. “That’s the biggest problem. ”

The antibody testing is not recommended for symptomatic individuals.

For the public health groups to get an accurate assessment of the group who had an infection, it’s been helpful in documenting the actual number or prevalence of the disease among people,” Harrington said.

The Covid-19 antibody testing is produced by the CARES ACT. As long as the individual does not see any symptoms, means they qualify for the antibody testing.

A parent or guardian must be present for all individuals under the age of 17.

This COVID-19 antibody blood test can be used to detect the presence of an IgM & IgG antibody response. A positive test represents an individual being infected with the Covid-19 pathogen and has developed some immunity level.

The SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing provided is one of the most reliable antibody tests available. With the sensitivity of 100 percent and a specificity of 99.6 percent performance evaluations.

By receiving the antibody test allows battling Covid-19 to flatten the curve and ensuring a safe re-opening of the communities.

Harrington told Patch that the primary goal was to provide antibody testing for minorities across Southern California.

Stanford researchers condoned a study last November that more than half of all in hospital deaths that were pertaining to Covid-19 over a series of six months were black and Hispanic individuals.

“We did a lot of testing in LA in the lower socioeconomic areas, South Los Angeles,” Harrington said.

Nationally the infection rate within the African American community is between 16 percent to 18 percent. While the Latino community is among 14 percent to 18 percent.

“Large-scale testing is one of the best tools we have to get vital information about how to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Harringtons said. “The more people who are able to get an accurate idea of their health, the better the community will be as a whole. With the help of the community, we can slow the spread of COVID-19.”

For those interested is getting antibody tested can register at the following…