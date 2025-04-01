PACIFIC PALISADES—On March 28, Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass issued a press release announcing a new FEMA deadline for those needing free debris removal following the wildfires that recently devasted the homes and businesses in the area. The new deadline is April 15th.



“Getting residents home quickly and safely is my top priority. I want to thank our partners at FEMA for extending this deadline and expanding the scope of the cleanup effort. In order to continue moving our recovery effort forward months ahead of expectations, I encourage all homeowners impacted by the wildfires to opt in as soon as possible,” Mayor Bass stated.



On January 7, Mayor Bass was out of the country in Ghana during the onset of the Palisades and Eaton fires. She was there at the request of former President, Joe Biden to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s new President, John Dramani Mahama.



On Friday, January 21, the newly reelected, President Trump visited the ruins of the Palisades fire and spoke with Mayor Bass. He promised to arrange for the Army Corps of Engineers(ACOE) to offer free debris removal and requested Mayor Bass to have authorities waive the usual required permits allowing residents to be able to rebuild right away.



The evacuation orders for the area have now been lifted. Reports indicate that the residents are hesitant to move back home due to the remaining stench and debris.



The following information on opting in or out of the ACOE’s free debris removal may be found on the LA County Recovers website.



“Impacted LA County residents now have until April 15, 2025, to submit a Right of Entry form to opt-in to the government-run debris removal program or opt-out.



The scope of the debris removal program is also expanding beyond only residential property owners to include condominiums and multi-family buildings that have at least ONE unit that is occupied by the owner.



Properties that are entirely owned by for-profit entities are not included in this expansion and are considered commercial properties. All other properties that do not fall under the expanded scope will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis under the following criteria:

An immediate threat to public health and safety due to debris.



Barriers to the commercial entity completing debris removal independently.

Insurance coverage and status of claims.



[The]Economic impact of debris removal on the commercial entity and community.



If you have not opted into the Right of Entry program yet, now is the time. You can still change your mind and have the debris removed at your own expense but consider opting into the program to keep your options open.”





