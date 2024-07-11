WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, July 9, the city of West Hollywood noted on its website it will host a free document shredding, electronic and hazardous household waste collection event for residents and businesses. Community members are invited to bring confidential files and unwanted electronics, including hard drives, and household hazardous waste for shredding and recycling. The hazardous household waste collection is for residents only.

The free event will take place on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center employee parking lot, located at 355 N. San Vicente Boulevard. This is a drive-through event.

All e-waste, hazardous household waste and documents must be in the trunk prior to arrival. Paperclips, paper clamps, spiral bound notebooks, ringed notebooks must not be included in documents to be shredded.

E-waste will be handled by certified electronics recycler, Homeboy Recycling, that protects the planet and keeps data safe while creating jobs for individuals in the region. All electronics are accepted, with the exception of large appliances, thermostats, light bulbs, and batteries.

For more details call (323) 222-3322. Household hazardous waste collection will be handled by Clean Earth, Inc. For more information about Clean Earth, Inc., contact Luis Cortez-Mortero at (909) 634-4217, or Juan Sanchez at (213) 304-0141.

For details about the event contact Matt Magener, West Hollywood’s Environmental Programs Coordinator, at (323) 848-6894 or at mmagener@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.