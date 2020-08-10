SANTA MONICA— On Wednesday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Santa Monica Airport Interim Open Space, there will be a free drive-thru food distribution to distribute food to up to 1,500 Los Angeles community members in need.

The City of Santa Monica is partnering with Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Cedar Sinai, and SEE-LA/local farmers to hold this free event.

“Ensuring our community members have access to food is a critical concern right now,” said Lindsay Call, the City’s Emergency Operations Center Director. “We must continue to support our most vulnerable friends and neighbors, as we know so many are suffering the impacts of this health emergency. Santa Monica is honored to join partners in providing additional food resources and we hope our residents in need will participate on Wednesday.”

This event is open for all who would like to participate in it. This is strictly a drive-thru event, so interested participants cannot get out of their cars. People must also wear face coverings at all times.

Participants must enter the event through Airport Avenue using Bundy Drive. Airport Avenue via 23rd Street/Walgrove Avenue is for business access only. Traffic around the area is expected due to the event.

Cars can line up for the event beginning at 8:30 a.m.

On April 12, Cedar Sinai will also be contributing to the weekly food pantry at the Virginia Avenue Park (VAP) Emergency Food Pantry. More information about how to access the weekly food pantry at VAP can be found by calling 424-410-1354 or 310-458-8688.