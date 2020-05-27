SHERMAN OAKS—As first reported by ABC 7 News on Tuesday, May 26, a local dry-cleaning service, Steamer Cleaners, is offering free dry cleaning for anyone with an upcoming job interview.

The 30 year-old local family business wants to assist individuals who lost their job or who are facing difficulty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before corona we used to have popcorn out, candy out, a lot more things we could offer that were tactile and now we are just as clean and careful as possible,” said co-owner Ariana Basseri. “We have guards up, everyone has to wear a mask.”

The drycleaners is promoting safety by wearing masks at all times, but also stating that everyone that would like to get their clothes dry cleaned and washed to stay in their vehicles, as workers come up to the vehicle for pick-up and drop-off to increase efficiency.

David Wild, a Rolling Stone editor and head writer for the Grammys, took to Twitter stating:

“There are so many signs of our times that scare me. This sign at @steamerscleaners in Sherman Oaks always reminds me how much kindness and decency there still is in this world.”

Comedian Gary Gulman, praised the family-owned business stating, “I haven’t been this impressed with a Dry Cleaner since George Jefferson.”

Steamers Cleaners is open from Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with complimentary pick-up and delivery for customers, located on 13646 Ventura Boulevard. Additional services include general laundry, tailoring and couture services.