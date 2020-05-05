WEST HOLLYWOOD—The City of West Hollywood is offering support to community members via a free hour-long webinar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

The online seminar, called Combatting Loneliness, Isolation, Depression, and Anxieties during COVID-19, will focus on the importance of acquiring mental health information and resources, as well as services to resist loneliness, desolation, and depression, during this pandemic.

Two of the City’s Social Services providers, APLA Health and Jewish Family Services (JFS) West Hollywood Comprehensive Services Center will host the discussion. The former is a non-profit organization which has advocated healthcare equity and promoted well-being for underserved communities for 35 years, and the latter provides services to enrich the welfare of older adults and younger disabled residents of the city, and their families too.

Those interested can register for the free webinar online. It will also be archived on the City’s coronavirus information page to make it openly accessible at any time. The City cautions that the session is solely for informational purposes and is not meant to constitute medical advice.

This webinar is the latest gesture in a series of efforts by the City of West Hollywood to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Recreation Services team previously initiated the #WeRecAtHome series, which offers virtual and educational games, activities, and lessons for people of all ages to engage in while adhering to social distancing guidelines, and there are plenty of resources on the City’s webpage that provide information on the current situation.

As per the May 1 update on the LA County COVID-19 situation, there is a total of 137 positive cases in the city of West Hollywood.