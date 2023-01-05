WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is offering free sand-filled sandbags to West Hollywood residents and businesses as heavy rains fall throughout Southern California. The city is providing sandbags to help residents and businesses redirect flowing water away from structures.

Free sandbags are limited to 10 per resident or business. They are available for pick-up by appointment at the West Hollywood’s Operations Center, located at 7317 Romaine Street. Residents and business owners may call (323) 848-6879 or send an email message to bjackson@weho.org – or alternatively may call (323) 848-6895 or send an email to hcollins@weho.org – to schedule an appointment to pick up sandbags on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.

The city of West Hollywood reported on their website, there are no weekend pick-ups scheduled at the current time and sandbags are available only while supplies last. Sandbag pick-up may be extended into early next week if weather requires and supplies are available.

During heavy rains, stay prepared with the following tips:

-Keep emergency supplies, such as a flashlight, water, food, a first-aid kit, portable radio, and extra batteries on-hand and easily accessible.

-Clear all drains and rain gutters on your property and dispose of all trash and yard trimmings properly to avoid blocking drains.

-Know how to turn off utilities.

-Monitor forecasts to be aware of weather that may impact the area.

Subscribe to receive Alert LA County emergency notifications by email or text message by signing up at www.lacounty.gov/emergency/alert-la and subscribe to Nixle public safety alerts by texting your ZIP code to 888-777.

Residents are being informed driving in rainy conditions is dangerous and directly associated with higher accident rates. Adjust driving style for wet roads and reduced visibility. The following tips will help ensure driving safely during rainy days: slow down; turn on headlights; use windshield wipers; maintain a safe distance; avoid heavy braking; watch for standing water; let off the accelerator when hydroplaning; and ventilate your car during rain.

To report storm-related issues in West Hollywood, call (323) 848-6375. For more information about structural damage or potential hillside slope movement contact the City’s Building and Safety Division at (323) 848-6320. Report gas leaks or damage to the Southern California Gas Company by calling (800) 427-2200. To report a power outage, call Southern California Edison at (800) 611-1911. Report downed power lines or other emergencies by calling 911.